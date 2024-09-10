Red Spider Nebula: NASA’s latest share of this fiery space wonder blows minds online

NASA often shares intriguing information and findings from space. In their recent share, they posted about the Red Spider Nebula, which is 3,000 light-years from Earth and can be found in the constellation of Sagittarius. The intriguing pictures of this red-coloured nebula have captured the attention of social media users worldwide and left them in awe of it. The Red Spider Nebula is 3,000 light-years from Earth.

"The Red Spider Nebula harbours one of the hottest stars known, which heats the gas around it to form shockwaves 62 billion miles (100 billion km) high. These waves form the spider-leg-like arcs in this image, with the star resembling a black widow's hourglass at the centre," wrote NASA while sharing the images of this nebula.

While describing the image, they wrote, "Orange waves of hot gas, resembling the curved legs of a black widow spider, surround a pinkish glowing core in this image of a planetary nebula. The background is spotted with white points of light."

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has gained close to six lakh likes. Many people also took to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions.

