Redditor claims 19-year-old cousin goes on hunger strike for iPhone, leaves father in tears

After a flower seller's son went viral on social media for going on a hunger strike to get an iPhone, another person did the same and sparked a discussion among people. Reddit user "kajucatli" shared about their 19-year-old cousin and claimed that she stopped eating until her parents bought her an iPhone. Not only that but reportedly, the woman also left her father in tears over the situation. The 19-year-old woman went on a hunger strike after her parents did not get her an iPhone.

"My cousin (19f) has not been eating food for the past two days; she is demanding an iPhone. Her parents agreed and told her that today was a bank holiday, but again, she created a huge ruckus. I never saw my uncle in tears; this was the first time. He managed the money somehow, and now they are going to buy an iPhone," wrote Redditor "kajucatli" in the post. (Also Read: Flower seller’s son goes on hunger strike for iPhone, viral video sparks outrage)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on August 18. Since being posted, it has gained more than 1,400 upvotes. The share also numerous comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. (Also Read: Father kneels in front of daughter after not being able to buy her an iPhone)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Tell your uncle, this is the beginning, once you give in there's no going back."

Another person commented, "Then that's entirely her parent's fault. Why are they giving in? Are they too innocent or is she their only child."

"Social media is creating vague values; most want to be held high in their circle and metrics to ranking can be: Instagram profile, looks, capital. Our society seems to have a flawed value system," shared someone else.

A fourth added, "This is the consequence of poor parenting. I'm 18, and while I, too, love the iPhone, I understand that my parents can't afford to buy me one. When my dad asked what phone I wanted after I got into a prestigious college at the University of Delhi, I said, 'I'll take whatever you can afford.' He gifted me a decent Samsung A35, and I was so happy because it was my first ever phone. Later, I found out that he bought the phone on finance. I immediately returned the phone and told my dad, 'Give me whatever you can afford right now.' He told me his budget, and I bought the Samsung M34 instead. He was so proud of me and later thanked me. I literally cried that day. As children, we need to understand our parents' financial situation and should never pressure them for our own desires because we're not just bargaining for ourselves. You're considering the well-being of your family, too. I am feeling really bad for your uncle. I am sorry to hear this!"