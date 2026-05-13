‘Rejection is redirection’: Delhi woman recalls multiple setbacks before landing Microsoft job

Landing a job at Microsoft is often seen as a dream achievement for many professionals. However, for one woman, the journey to getting there was filled with repeated disappointments, emotional breakdowns and several rejections. A woman opened up about facing repeated rejections before finally getting hired by Microsoft. (Instagram/mallikamohta)

A woman from Delhi named Mallika Mohta recently shared her experience on Instagram, opening up about the struggles she faced during her job search before finally securing a role at Microsoft. Her honest and emotional post has now struck a chord with many people online.

(Also read: Indian Microsoft techie overcomes 7 H-1B rejections to achieve green card dream)

In the video, Mallika reflected on the difficult phase of applying for jobs and constantly dealing with rejection emails and unsuccessful interviews. Along with the clip, she shared a heartfelt caption that many users related to.

(Also read: Indian techie says quitting $250K Microsoft US job improved his quality of life: 'I have a cook and driver now')

“Rejection is redirection. This one is a little personal, there were multiple times I broke down because of rejections during my job search process; the cycle of applying, interviewing, cold messaging, preparing, it drains you. If you’re in a similar boat, I see you. Just keep going and have faith, life has it’s ways of working out,” she wrote.

Watch the clip here: