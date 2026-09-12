Want to see yourself as a newsreader from 1980s India? AI can give your photos a vintage television-news aesthetic makeover inspired by the era of Doordarshan. Think formal attire, composed expressions, simple studio settings and the understated visual style. Try these prompts to transform your pictures into retro news-reader portraits. 1980s Doordarshan nostalgia AI images. (ChatGPT)

Also Read: 1980s AI photo trend: Step-by-step guide to create your own retro portraits using ChatGPT

5 ChatGPT prompts for the retro magic: #1 Transform my uploaded photo into a realistic full-frame 1980s Doordarshan news bulletin scene. Preserve my face, identity, natural skin tone and proportions. Show me seated upright behind a simple news desk with printed papers, wearing elegant but understated period-appropriate formal clothing. Create a modest studio environment with soft lighting, muted colours and authentic analogue broadcast imperfections. Avoid modern screens, microphones, graphics, logos, smartphones and contemporary newsroom equipment.

#2 Turn my uploaded photo into a realistic 1980s Doordarshan newsreader portrait. Preserve my face and identity exactly. Dress me in a simple, elegant saree with a blouse, minimal jewellery and neatly styled hair. Give me a calm, professional expression and place me behind a simple news desk in an understated retro television studio. Add subtle analogue film grain and slightly soft broadcast quality.

#3 Turn my uploaded photo into a realistic 1980s Indian television newsreader portrait inspired by classic Doordarshan broadcasts. Preserve my face, identity, natural skin tone, facial features and proportions exactly. Show me seated upright behind a simple news desk, facing the camera with a calm, authoritative expression, wearing a neatly pressed formal shirt with a classic blazer or understated Nehru-style jacket and neatly groomed period-appropriate hair. Use a simple, no-frills studio with soft lighting, printed newspapers and a restrained retro backdrop. Add subtle analogue film grain, muted colours, slight softness and authentic vintage television broadcast quality. Avoid all modern technology, furniture, clothing and digital elements.

#4 Turn my uploaded photo into a realistic 1980s Indian television newsreader reporting a serious news story, inspired by classic Doordarshan broadcasts. Preserve my face, identity, natural skin tone and facial features exactly. Show me seated upright behind a simple news desk, facing the camera with a serious, composed and authoritative expression. Dress me in formal 1980s-appropriate attire with neatly groomed hair. Use a minimal, understated television studio, printed newspapers, soft studio lighting and a static front-facing broadcast composition. Add subtle analogue film grain, muted colours, slight image softness and authentic vintage television broadcast quality. Avoid modern technology, graphics, furniture and clothing.

#5 Transform my uploaded photo into a realistic 1980s Indian television news bulletin inspired by Doordarshan. Keep my exact identity, facial features, skin tone and natural proportions. Portray me as a news presenter delivering deeply emotional news, with a solemn, empathetic expression and restrained body language. Place me at a modest vintage news desk, holding printed papers, dressed in formal period-appropriate attire with neatly groomed hair. Recreate the understated look of early Indian television: simple studio backdrop, gentle lighting, fixed camera framing, subdued tones, analogue grain and softly aged broadcast quality. Keep the atmosphere dignified and emotionally serious, without dramatic modern effects, digital screens or contemporary newsroom elements.

Also Read: Obsessed with 1980s AI photo trend? 5 more viral ChatGPT styles to try and prompts to use

How to get the perfect AI picture? 1. Upload a high-resolution picture of yourself

2. Be specific in your prompt

3. Double-check the images, as AI can make mistakes

4. Tweak prompts if the result you get doesn’t meet your expectations