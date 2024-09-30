Gaurav Taneja's old video about marriage, extra-marital affairs goes viral: 'She doesn't have time...'

Rumours of popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast and his wife Ritu Rathee's alleged separation have been doing the rounds on social media over the last few days. While both Gaurav and Ritu have issued statements over the rumours, clarifying that their relationship is a personal matter between "husband and wife", social media users have alleged that the couple is going through a rough patch. In the video, Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast is heard saying that after pregnancy a husband might feel neglected by his wife.(X/@chaotic_mind99, Instagram/ FlyingBeast)

Recently, an old video of Gaurav talking about how pregnancy affects a marriage has resurfaced on social media where he said that a husband might "feel neglected" with the baby becoming his wife's priority and added how extra-marital affairs are common during pregnancies.

"When you have a baby as a couple, the husband feels neglected for 2-3 months by the wife. All her time goes to the baby," the YouTuber is heard saying in the video.

The video, recorded by Gaurav a few years ago, appears to be sometime after she gave birth to one of two their daughters, Pihu and Kiara. (Also read: Ritu Rathee breaks silence on divorce with Gaurav Taneja: ‘Will you tell me what kind of man he was?’)

"She doesn't have time to talk"

"Your wife does not have time for you. Most of the extra-marital affairs, like 80% of them, happen when you have just had a baby," he said, adding that most people would think that a baby would bring you closer but "this is what the fact is, or so say the numbers."

The YouTuber goes on to say that in such a situation the husband might get distanced from his wife and you meet new people at work. "When you're at work, you are away. When you are home, your wife does not have time to you. She doesn't have time to talk to you, let alone love you," he said.

"If you make a friend at work, you slowly start spending more time with them. You start distancing yourself from your wife. Then you start liking this other person," he added.

Giving advice to new fathers, Gaurav said that husbands should take care of themselves during this time. "They should know that the baby their wife is raising is your own. So control yourself," he said.

Watch the viral video here:

Gaurav Taneja, Ritu Rathee break silence

In his first-ever post addressing the rumours, Gaurav Taneja said that he will keep quiet for the sake of his children and their mother. "Ready to live with all the negativity and hate for my entire life. Please don’t expect any public explanation. Please stop making assumptions. Men are made villains very fast. We don’t cry, we talk less, and express less. Some of us are hardwired like that," he wrote in the lengthy post, adding that social media was not the place to discuss relationship issues.

Days after Gaurav's post, his wife Ritu Rathee also addressed the online rumours, especially those alleging that he cheated on her. "A small thing happened between a husband and wife. He thought he was right, I thought I was right. He became stubborn, and so did I. But does that mean that you will tell me what kind of a man he was? I know that man inside out. I don’t need to hear from you whether he is genuine, whether he was loyal," she said in a video message, adding that she did not need support from social media.

Who are Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee?

An ex airline pilot. Gaurav Taneja runs vlogging channels named Flying Beast, Fit Muscle TV, and Rasbhari Ke Papa. The videos, which revolve around his wife Ritu Rathee and their two daughters, are extremely popular on social media. His main channel, Flying Beast, has over 9 million subscribers and his Instagram has over 3 million followers. (Also read: Gaurav Taneja breaks silence on separation rumours with Ritu Rathee)