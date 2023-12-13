Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh celebrate wedding anniversary with sweet Instagram posts

Cricketer Rohit Sharma married longtime girlfriend and sports manager Ritika Sajdeh in 2015. This year, the couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary. Both took to Instagram to share love-filled posts to wish each other on their special day. Alongside, they also posted a series of pictures. Rohit Sharma with his wife Ritika Sajdeh. (Instagram/@ritssajdeh)

“Fingers crossed, best partnership for life,” wrote Rohit Sharma while sharing a few pictures with his wife Ritika Sajdeh, capturing their journey till now.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Take a look at the pictures here:

Ritika Sajdeh, too, shared a few pictures on Instagram with a sweet caption. She wrote, “To the boy who changed my life from the day he walked into it. Thank you for being my best friend, my comedian, my favourite human and my home. Life with you is nothing short of magical. Love you.”

Here’s what Ritika Sajdeh posted:

Since being shared, both posts have accumulated numerous likes and comments. An individual wrote, “The most beautiful and lovely couple of the Cricket world.” “Fingers crossed. Best partnership for life. Rohika,” expressed another. A third shard, “Happy Anniversary to my favourite couple.” Many even dropped love-filled emoticons on the posts.