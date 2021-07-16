Home / Trending / Sachin Tendulkar posts video showcasing different looks. Which one is the best?
The image shows a look of Sachin Tendulkar from the video he shared.(Instagram/@sachintendulkar)
Sachin Tendulkar posts video showcasing different looks. Which one is the best?

“Gone in 30 seconds. Nothing lasts forever!” reads a part of the caption shared by Sachin Tendulkar along with the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 10:14 AM IST

If you’re someone who follows Sachin Tendulkar on social media, you may be aware that for the past few days he was sporting a salt and pepper beard instead of his clean-shaven look. Taking to Instagram, he has now shared a video which shows him saying goodbye to his beard to return to his no beard look. However, what has now amused people is that in-between the transformation, the video also shows him trying out different styles with his beard and moustache.

“Gone in 30 seconds. Nothing lasts forever! I prefer the clean shave… what about you?” the Master Blaster wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the clip to see which look of Sachin Tendulkar you like the best:

Since being posted on Instagram, the video has gathered more than 1.1 million likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated different kinds of comments.

“Clean shave is our Tendulkar always,” shared an Instagram user. “The last look , forever favourite,” expressed another. While many wrote “Handsome” to express their reactions, some also shared heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Sachin Tendulkar? Which look of his you like the best?

