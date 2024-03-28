Sadhguru, back from hospital, ‘recharges with simple meal’, meditates. Watch

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev shared snippets of him relaxing after he was discharged from a private hospital in Delhi, over a week after he underwent an emergency brain surgery. The spiritual leader had suffered "life-threatening" bleeding in the skull, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital had said. Sadhguru was discharged from Delhi's Apollo Hospital on Wednesday. (Instagram/sadhguru)

A video showed him sitting in meditation after he left the hospital.

“Sadhguru’s health is on an upswing,” the video posted on his Instagram account was captioned.

Another short clip showed him walking in a garden with the support of a walking stick.

“On the path to a full recovery,” the post said.

A third clip showed him sipping on a beverage during tea-time, with some snacks placed on a tray.

“Sadhguru recharges with a simple evening meal,” the video said in the caption.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, 66, underwent the surgery on March 17.

Many of his followers gathered at the hospital gate as he was being discharged and greeted him with folded hands.

Jaggi Vasudev is the founder of the Coimbatore-headquartered Isha Foundation. He has launched campaigns like “Save Soil” and “Rally for Rivers” for environment conservation.

He had been suffering from severe headaches for the last four weeks leading up to the surgery, the hospital said.

“Despite the severity of the pain, he continued with his normal daily schedule and social activities and even conducted the Maha Shivaratri function on March 8. He ignored all the pain and continued with all meetings,” Dr Vinit Suri, the hospital's senior consultant neurologist, said in a video.

However, the spiritual leader's headache worsened by March 15, when he consulted Dr Suri over the phone.

Suri immediately suspected a subdural haematoma and advised an urgent MRI, it added.

The spiritual leader underwent a brain MRI on the same day, and it revealed massive bleeding in the skull.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who wished him a speedy recovery.