‘Same like Boom Boom’: Pakistani kid imitates Jasprit Bumrah’s iconic bowling action. Watch

Jasprit Bumrah, one of the finest fast bowlers in world cricket, is admired by cricket fans globally for his exceptional skills and composure under pressure. Known for his lethal yorkers and unique bowling action, Bumrah has become a role model for aspiring cricketers, including one young fan in Pakistan who has gained attention for replicating his style. A Pakistani kid imitated Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action, gaining attention on social media. (X/@DeafMango)

(Also read: 'Only believe in Jassi bhai': Memes flood the internet as Jasprit Bumrah steals the show in IND vs AUS in Perth)

A young fan channels Bumrah's bowling action

A video shared on social media shows a young Pakistani cricketer imitating Bumrah’s distinctive bowling action in the nets. The video has captured the imagination of cricket enthusiasts, with many praising the boy's skill and admiration for the Indian pacer. The post, which has garnered over 130k views on X, highlights the widespread admiration for Bumrah’s technique, particularly in the limited-overs format where his ability to deliver under pressure has become legendary.

Watch the clip here:

Comments from users have poured in, with one user praising, "This young lad’s action is spot on, shows the global impact Bumrah has had." Another user echoed similar thoughts, stating, "Bumrah's bowling action is truly unique, and it’s heartening to see how many cricketers, even across the border, are inspired by it." Some even noted the influence of Bumrah’s success, with one remarking, "Such imitation proves how much young cricketers look up to him, not just for his skills but for his ability to handle pressure." Another user added, "A future Bumrah in the making, hopefully, we’ll see more young talent like him."

(Also read: Sanjana Ganesan, husband Jasprit Bumrah share a light-hearted moment in post-match interview: 'What’s for dinner?')

Bumrah shines for India at Gabba

Meanwhile, Bumrah's brilliance continues to shine on the international stage. In the third Test against Australia at Gabba, he was India's lone hero, picking up six wickets and almost single-handedly keeping his side in the contest. On a pitch that offered little assistance to bowlers, Bumrah's class stood out as he delivered a five-wicket haul, marking his eighth in SENA countries, a record for an Indian bowler. This achievement surpassed the record previously held by Kapil Dev, who had seven five-wicket hauls in these countries.