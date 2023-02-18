Shark Tank's Peyush Bansal reveals Jugadu Kamlesh's finished product, netizens say 'amazing'

Shark Tank is one of the most popular reality TV shows. Watching entrepreneurs pitch business ideas is exciting and holds our attention like none other. Among the various contestants, several are able to leave a mark on the judges. And one such contestant from season one of the show was Kamlesh Nanasaheb Ghumare, also known as Jugadu Kamlesh. With his ideas, he stole the show, and many judges were taken by surprise with his proposal.

Jugadu Kamlesh developed a pesticide-spraying device over the course of seven years. However, after pitching the product on the show, he was advised to make specific changes.

The CEO of Lenskart Peyush Bansal had invested 10 lakh rupees in his company in exchange for a 40% stake in KG Agrotech. He also provided a 20 lakh loan with no interest.

Now, Bansal has taken to Instagram to share an update about the product. In the video, Kamlesh and his design team showed an improved product that is quicker, lighter, and automatic. Kamlesh said that the device could reach a height of 10 feet and cover ground space, offering benefits to the farmers. 'Bharat K-2' is the name of the product.

As Bansal shared the video of the product on social media, he wrote, "Not everyone is as privileged as some of us are, but they do have potential...and sometimes all they need is a little nudge to realise their dreams."

This video was shared three days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked by over one lakh people. The clip also has several comments.

An individual wrote, "Finally, we get to see Jugadu Kamlesh. Amazing!!!" "Sir, you are great. Only a few people have such kind of personality," added a second. A third posted, "You are a genius man."