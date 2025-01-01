‘She dared him to…’: Delhi cafe owner’s family claims estranged wife tortured him

The family of the 40-year-old cafe owner who allegedly died by suicide at his house in northwest Delhi on New Year’s Eve has claimed that he was driven to take his own life by his estranged wife and her family. Police said the mobile phone of the deceased and other related articles were taken in police possession. (PTI)(Representational )

Taking to news agency ANI, the cafe owner's sister alleged that hours before her brother was found dead at their home, his wife and her family “stressed him out” and “she dared him” to take his own life.

"They told him 'you can't do anything, die by suicide if you dare'. He shot a video before his death on his phone. He has said everything in the video, about how they pressured him mentally. They threatened to throw our parents out on the street and even threatened him against opening his shop's shutter," she said.

His mother demanded justice, saying her son suffered in silence."She kept torturing my son and he suffered in silence. My son was doing well, but she tortured him so much yesterday that he took this step. I lost my son, please ensure justice for him so that his soul rests in peace," she told ANI.

Dispute over shared business

The couple reportedly married in 2016 but parted ways two years ago. They had been going through divorce proceedings and disputes arose during negotiations. Talking to ANI, his sister explained that the couple ran a bakery business together and when the first notion for divorce was signed, it was decided that each of them would run their two outlets separately.

However, she alleged that his wife demanded a share in his outlet as well. Recently, his estranged wife hacked into his Instagram account, she claimed.

"She misbehaved with people through his Instagram account. It is because of this that my brother had to call her at 3 am. We have the recording," she added.

The family has registered a police complaint, demanding action against the 40-year-old's estranged wife and her family. The police said that investigation in the case is underway and the man's body has been preserved for a post-mortem examination, police said.