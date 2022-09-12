Shilpa Shetty Kundra posts video of pet dog's ‘Sunday binge’ ice-cream. Watch

If you follow Shilpa Shetty Kundra on social media platforms, especially Instagram, then you will know about the kind of posts that she shares on there. So staying true to character, she has recently shared a video of herself and her cute little dog named Truffle on her Instagram page. “Sunday binge!” she exclaims, the moment the video begins. But as the video progresses, the actor clarifies that it is not for herself but for her dog that she has kept a bowl of vegan and sugar free ice-cream. The video then goes on to show the adorable little fur ball excitedly polishing off the bowl of ice-cream.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra then continues to feed her little munchkin herself, with the help of a spoon that she brings out a little further into the video. She shared the video with a caption that reads, “Some Angels have wings mine has four paws. My #Truffle. Today is her #sundaybinge and why not! Please do not feed your pets any salt or sugar - it’s bad for their stomach and coat (this ice-cream is vegan and sugar free)”

Watch the latest video of Shilpa Shetty Kundra‘s dog right here:

It was shared a day ago and has over 93,500 likes on it as of now. It also has various adorable comments and the numbers only keep going up.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's sister Shamita Shetty, also took to the comments section of this video in order to post emojis of two red hearts. “Aww so cute,” shared an individual. “Such a cute puppy,” wrote another. “Look at that cutie face of Truffle - priceless,” commented a fourth.