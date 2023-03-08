Home / Trending / 'Shut down the shop': Bizarre cheese soda blast has horrified the Internet

'Shut down the shop': Bizarre cheese soda blast has horrified the Internet

Published on Mar 08, 2023 09:53 AM IST

A cheese soda blast drink from Surat has gone viral on Instagram. Many people are not liking this bizarre combination and have reacted to it.

Cheese soda blast in Surat horrifies the Internet.(Instagram/@foodie_addicted_)
ByVrinda Jain

Cheese is one of those things that we generally love to have when topped on pasta, pizza, and sandwiches. However, in the recent past, the experimentation with cheese may have gone out of hand. Now, several people also add and use it as a garnish where it is not required, like this cheese soda blast drink that has horrified the Internet.

In a video shared by Instagram food blogger Mayur Surti, you can see this bizarre cheese soda blast drink. The video begins by showing a person adding ice and peanuts to a glass. Then they fill it with pineapple and blueberry sodas of different colours. Finally, they top it with cheese.

Take a look at the clip here:

This video was shared a week ago. Since being shared, it has been liked by over 10,000 times. The clip has also garnered several comments.

Check out a few comments below:

An individual in the post's comments section said, "Surat should be banned from trying new things in food." Another person joked, "Bhai Mayo, schezwan and butter bhi dal dena chiya tha (Brother, you could have added mayonnaise, schezwan, and butter too). A third person posted, "Shut down the shop!"

surat food cheese + 1 more
