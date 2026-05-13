‘Social media se doori banayi’: Punjab Class 10 topper Mani Mahesh Sharma woke up at 4 am, scored 99.23%

The Punjab School Education Board announced the Class 10 board examination results for 2026 on Monday, bringing celebrations for students who secured top ranks in the state. On Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met the toppers of the 2026 PSEB Class 10 exams and congratulated them for their achievement. Punjab Class 10 topper Mani Mahesh Sharma shared his study routine after securing 99.23% in the board exams. (X/@ANI)

(Also read: Former UP Board topper Prachi Nigam, once trolled for facial hair, scores 91.2% in Class 12)

Among the students who drew attention was Mani Mahesh Sharma, who secured the second rank in the board examination. Speaking to news agency ANI, Sharma opened up about his preparation strategy, daily routine and the support he received from his parents and teachers.

“I scored 99.23% in the exam... I used to come home at 2 PM, watch TV till 4 PM, studied till 6 PM, played for an hour, studied again from 8 PM to 10-11 PM and then woke up at 4 AM and studied till 6 AM... My parents and teachers supported a lot... I don't use phone and maintained distance with social media due to which I secured this rank...” he said.

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