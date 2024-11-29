Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein insists she’s never had plastic surgery despite ‘Catwoman’ appearance

Jocelyn Wildenstein has denied getting any work done on her face. The 84-year-old Swiss socialite, known as “Catwoman” due to her extensive plastic surgeries, told a news outlet on November 26 that she has “never” had plastic surgery. This despite the fact that her Wikipedia page introduces her as “a Swiss socialite known for her extensive cosmetic surgery, resulting in her catlike appearance.” Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein claims she has not had plastic surgery.(X/@OliLondonTV)

No Botox, no fillers

In a recent interview, however, Jocelyn Wildenstein insisted that she has never had plastic surgery because she is scared of the results.

“I haven’t had plastic surgery,” the 84-year-old told The Sun. “I am scared of what can happen, and I don’t like to have something heavy. Sometimes it is a bit heavy and terrible.”

Wildenstein claims to have eschewed even Botox after a bad experience with the cosmetic treatment.

“I don’t like the Botox. Everyone has a different reaction to it,” she explained. “I have had Botox only twice. I don’t know if I am allergic, but when I had it, it did not go well with me. It was not a good result. My face swelled up. If [other women] want to do it too strong, it doesn’t work well.”

She also said the same for fillers. “I never did any fillers. I have some friends who had fillers and were not happy,” the Switzerland-born media personality said.

Jocelyn Wildenstein is best known for her high-profile divorce from billionaire art dealer and businessman Alec Wildenstein. It is believed that she started going under the knife in the 1980s, altering her appearance to make it more cat-like.

Some reports suggest that she started getting plastic surgeries due to requests from her late ex-husband, who wanted her to look like a lynx and loved big cats.

This is not the first time that she has denied cosmetic procedures, although she looks starkly different in a throwback photo she shared on her daughter’s birthday a few weeks ago.