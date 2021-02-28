Soldier deployed for duty abroad makes a furry friend, what happens next may leave you teary-eyed

There are many stories describing the lovely bond between humans and their four-legged buddies. A clip shared on Reddit captures the essence of one such special bond that has now grabbed the attention of netizens. The recording features a soldier posted abroad for duty and a doggo that he met there. After watching the clip you may find yourself reaching out for some tissues.

“A soldier made a friend while deployed in the desert and brought him home. This dog couldn’t be happier,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The recording starts with the information how the soldier was posted at a desert area for duty and came across the doggo that he named Sampson. We won’t spoil the video for you so take a look at the share:





Shared on February 27, the clip has garnered over 12,700 upvotes. People found the clip to be extremely heart-touching and showered the comments section with suggestions regarding making a movie out of the incident.

“Mission: Bring Sampson Home. I'm already crying at the theatre,” wrote a Reddit user. “This made me tear up,” commented another. “Petition to make this into a movie,” expressed a third.

“Sampson is HOME, because you are his home,” said a fourth.

What do you think of this heartening clip?