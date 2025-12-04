Solo traveller says man befriended him, then stole gadgets worth 5 lakh in Agra: 'Lost data, project, every memory'

A solo traveller and content creator, Tanmay Deshmukh, recently shared a shocking account of how all his gadgets, worth nearly ₹5 lakh, were stolen from his hostel room in Agra while he was away shooting content. Deshmukh also accused the police of not taking his case seriously.(Instagram/@visual._.stories)

In an Instagram post, Deshmukh said he “can’t believe” he is even making this video but felt “enough is enough” after losing five years’ worth of work and personal data. “Someone pretended to be friendly, gained my trust, and then stole my stuff right under my nose,” he wrote, adding that every project and memory he had stored is now gone.

“You think you can get away with this? Not this time I just lost all my data from the last 5 years… every project, every memory. A robber entered my hostel room and stole all my gadgets worth around ₹5 lakh while I was in Agra shooting content,” Deshmukh wrote in the caption of the post.

What was stolen and how it happened

In the clip, Deshmukh said he was in Agra for a shoot and was carrying a kit that included a camera, lenses, batteries and other equipment. He shared that he was staying at a hostel where he met a man who claimed to be from Mumbai.

According to Deshmukh, the man suggested they shift to an older hostel nearby because the “vibe” at the current one wasn’t right. “Iss hostel mein vibe nahi aa rahi bro, toh purane wale hostel mein chalte hain. Main gym karke aata hoon, hum wahin pe milenge,” the man allegedly told him.

Deshmukh agreed and went to the other hostel to eat, assuming they would meet there later. However, he later discovered that the man never went to the gym. Instead, he allegedly returned to the original hostel, broke the lock on Deshmukh’s locker, took all his gadgets and checked out.

After waiting for over two hours and getting no response to his calls, Deshmukh said he returned to the hostel and enquired about the man. Staff members told him the individual had checked out around 9 PM.

In the video, Deshmukh also accused the police of not taking his case seriously. He claimed that when he called the police, they asked him to visit the station the next morning. Once he reached, officers allegedly refused to file an FIR and only wrote down an application, he said.

Deshmukh appealed to his followers for support, saying he had heard that “social media has power” and hopes it helps him in this situation.

HT.com has reached out to Deshmukh for more details. The story will be updated once he responds.

Social media reactions

Meanwhile, in the comments section, several users tagged Agra police and UP police, urging them to take immediate action.

“@agrapolice please don’t disappoint us. do something and help the guy!” one user wrote.

“Day by day our country becoming unsafe not because of such perpetrators but because police fails to take any action,” commented another.

“@agrapolice please prove that humanity is still alive,” said a third user.