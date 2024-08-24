Sonia Gandhi’s favourite? Rahul Gandhi reveals it’s not him or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Rahul Gandhi’s recent Instagram post is winning people’s hearts and all for the right reasons. In the share, the opposition leader shared about whom his mother, Sonia Gandhi, considers her favourite. Can you take a guess? Hint: It’s not him or his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Rahul Gandhi's post on Sonia Gandhi has gone viral.

“Mum's favorite?” Rahul Gandhi wrote as the caption to his post. The pictures he shared clearly reveal it’s Noorie, a cute dog that Rahul gifted to his mother last year.

The photos show a smiling Sonia Gandhi carrying Noorie in a dog backpack. While in the first picture, Noorie’s attention seems to be diverted by something, making him look away from the camera, the second one captures the beautiful creature looking ahead.

Take a look at the beautiful pictures here:

Since being shared, the post has collected more than 6.5 likes - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this share?

“This woman has shown such elegance through thick and thin! Please do post more of such images that give a glimpse of humanity in politicians! So so so needed!” wrote an Instagram user.

“This has all my heart,” added another. A third joined, “Thank you for adopting an indie baby.” Many reacted to the share using heart emoticons.

Last year, during a trip to Goa, Rahul Gandhi got Noorie from a family in the state. He flew to Delhi with the pup to surprise his mom. He also took to social media to introduce the “newest member of their family” to the world.

What do you think about these pictures of Sonia Gandhi with Noorie?