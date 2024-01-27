Southwest Airlines gives a special surprise to 102-year-old WWII veteran on her birthday. Here's what they did

Southwest Airlines took to Instagram to share a post about a 102-year-old WWII veteran. The airline shared how they organised a special surprise for her to celebrate her birthday. In the post, they further gave a glimpse of her life while in the military and also thanked her for her service. This throwback image is of a WWII veteran who recently turned 102 and got a sweet surprise from Southwest Airlines. (Instagram/@southwestair)

“Meet 102-year-old WWII Veteran, Helen Marie Horvath. Helen Marie's son works at Southwest, so he reached out to his Cohearts (the Southwest word for coworkers) and asked for their help to make his mom's 102nd birthday arrival extra special,” the airline wrote.

They shared that when Helen Marie arrived in Saint Louis, she was given a surprise and welcomed with ‘American flags, a crown, bubbles, happy birthday signs and cheering’. Overjoyed, the woman also shared stories from her military life with the staff. She shared how she started her military career when she was just 21 years old and talked about getting ‘Honorable Discharge’ afterwards.

The airline wrapped up the post with a series of images. One of the pictures shows Helen Marie sitting in a wheelchair wearing a crown and a robe. A few people are seen standing around her holding balloons and other party props. Two of them are also seen holding the number ‘102’.

While the second photo captures people cheering for her, the third one is a throwback photograph from her younger days.

The post was shared nearly 14 hours ago. Since then, the share has gathered more than 3,500 likes. It has also accumulated several comments from people. Many reacted to the post using heart emoticons.

“Happy birthday to this amazing woman!” shared an Instagram user. “Ahh, such a great story! Go Helen!” added another. “Great story!! Happy Birthday,” joined a third. “What a beautiful story,” wrote a fourth.