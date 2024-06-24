 SRK's ‘Chaleya’ played at Sidhartha Mallya, Jasmine wedding party. Chris Gayle shares exclusive moments | Trending - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
SRK's ‘Chaleya’ played at Sidhartha Mallya, Jasmine wedding party. Chris Gayle shares exclusive moments

ByHT Trending Desk
Jun 24, 2024 11:44 AM IST

Sidhartha Mallya-Jasmine wedding: Cricket legend Chris Gayle described it as a “lovely wedding”.

West Indies cricket legend Chris Gayle was among the guests at Vijya Mallya's son Sidhartha Mallya's wedding in the UK over the weekend.

Chris Gayle with other guests at Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine's wedding.
Chris Gayle with other guests at Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine's wedding.

Sidhartha Mallya married his long-time girlfriend Jasmine at his father's $14 million mansion in Hertfordshire. Chris Gayle represented IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from 2011 to 2017. RCB was acquired by Vijay Mallya during the first IPL auction in 2008. Gayle created a record of a 30-ball century in IPL 2013.

Gayle, 44, shared exclusive behind-the-scenes moments from the celebrations. He posted a clip of guests grooving to the song "Chaleya" from Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster "Jawan".

Fugitive businessman Lalit Modi, singer Sophie Choudry and fashion designer Manoviraj Khosla were among the guests who attended the wedding festivities.

Several of Vijay Mallya's socialite friends from Bengaluru were also seen at the wedding.

(Also Read: Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya spotted at son Sidhartha Mallya’s lavish UK wedding)

News / Trending / SRK's 'Chaleya' played at Sidhartha Mallya, Jasmine wedding party. Chris Gayle shares exclusive moments
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 24, 2024
