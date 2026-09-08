Stranger returns dropped wallet, slams owner for accusing Gurgaon mall guards of stealing: ‘Bade log hain’

What should have been a simple good deed at Gurgaon’s Ambience Mall left a visitor rethinking public courtesy after returning a lost wallet to its owner. The owner, who had initially blamed the security guards for stealing the item, retrieved it without a word of thanks to either the finder or the accused staff members. The post struck a chord on social media, highlighting how frontline service workers endure constant insults to protect their livelihoods. A man allegedly abused security guards over a lost wallet, which was later recovered by a stranger. (Representational image created using AI)

The mall-goer, in a Reddit post, shared, “Something happened at Ambience Mall on Saturday afternoon that honestly left me a little disappointed. While entering the mall through the parking basement, I found a wallet lying near the entry gate. It had quite a bit of cash, government IDs and a debit card, so I handed it over to the security guard nearby and stayed there for a while to make sure it reached the right person instead of just leaving.”

Turns out the owner was looking for the missing item and earlier had accused the guards of stealing it from his parked car. Eventually, it was returned to the owner, but the way he reacted left the Reddit user shocked.

Upon reuniting the owner with his lost belongings, the visitor was taken aback by the man's total lack of gratitude. The individual recalled, “He took the wallet and the first thing he did was start counting his cash. He didn't even acknowledge the security guard or me. No thank you, no smile, just a weird look towards the guard and he walked away with an attitude.”

Reflecting on the disheartening encounter, the poster questioned how such behaviour affects the general public's helpfulness over time.

“Maybe this is just one small incident, but I sometimes wonder if these little interactions are part of a bigger problem. When people stop appreciating basic acts of kindness or courtesy, it can slowly discourage others from helping strangers in the first place. And that's how, little by little, we risk losing some of the basic humanity and empathy that holds a society together.”

The individual continued, “Something else happened after this that stayed with me. About an hour later, while I was leaving the mall, I spoke to the guards again. They told me that situations like this aren't unusual for them. They said they regularly face harassment, taunts and insults when people lose things and assume the security staff are responsible.”

The person then shared what one of the security personnel at the mall told him. “One of the guards said something that really stuck with me: ‘Bade log hain, unko hum kya keh sakte hain’.”