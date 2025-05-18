Sunil Gavaskar and Mayanti Langer spark buzz with repeated wardrobe coordination

In the middle of the high-octane IPL season, it wasn’t just the on-field action that grabbed attention. A series of images featuring cricket legend and commentator Sunil Gavaskar and popular sports anchor Mayanti Langer has social media talking, with fans pointing out what has now become a recurring spectacle: their contrasting, yet curiously coordinated outfits during match-day broadcasts. Sunil Gavaskar and Mayanti Langer’s wardrobe coordination has internet talking.(X)

A post shared on X (formerly Twitter) captioned “Everything is temporary but Sunil Gavaskar wearing Mayanti Langer’s pant is permanent” featured a compilation of three different moments from various matches where Gavaskar’s trousers seemed to perfectly match the colour of Langer’s blazers or dresses. The first image showed Mayanti Langer in a beige blazer dress, while Gavaskar wore beige trousers and a shirt with similar undertones. Another snap captured Langer in a black double-breasted outfit, while Gavaskar stood beside her in a sharp, light blazer paired with black pants that mirrored her ensemble. A third widely shared frame saw her donning an electric blue blazer-dress, with Gavaskar yet again appearing in matching blue trousers, prompting many online to question whether this was coincidence or planned wardrobe coordination.

Take a look at the post:

The pattern was too obvious to ignore, and soon, the comments section was flooded with reactions. “At this point, they do it on purpose for sure,” one user wrote, while another added, “This is not a coincidence every time.”

A user wrote, “star sports plans it before hand bro”

One user noted, “The production house provides the clothes! So it makes sense to use whatever you can from the production team's point of view”

This is not the first time the internet has zoomed in on their fashion game. Over the past few seasons of IPL and ICC tournaments, viewers have repeatedly noted how their wardrobes often reflect a curious symmetry: when Langer goes bold and vibrant, Gavaskar leans neutral or complementary, and vice versa.

