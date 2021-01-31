IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Take a sneak-peek inside the 'paw-some' lives of dogs in the White House
President Joe Biden's dogs have settled in at the White House,(Twitter/@FLOTUS)
President Joe Biden's dogs have settled in at the White House,(Twitter/@FLOTUS)
trending

Take a sneak-peek inside the 'paw-some' lives of dogs in the White House

White House has also witnessed the birth of plenty of puppies.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:55 AM IST

With the vacant position of DOTUS (Dog of the United States) at the White House now filled after four years by Major and Champ Biden -- dogs of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden -- questions remain as to who fills the dogs' water dishes, rubs the bellies and whether the dogs could just enter the Oval Office.

According to The Washington Post, many first families care for their dogs themselves, longtime White House chief usher Gary Walters said in an email. Walters oversaw the residence portion of the house through a slew of first canines, from Lucky Reagan (dog of former President Ronald Regan) in the 1980s to Barney and Miss Beazley Bush in the 2000s.

Jennifer Pickens, the author of "Pets at the White House", said that former President and First Lady George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush were "do-it-yourselfers" adding that the former President even bathe their dogs in the residence shower.

Some say that it's hard to tell how involved the Bidens will be, as the family is just getting settled. Mark Tobin, a Delaware police dog trainer who worked with them, told Washington Post that Biden wants to walk the dogs himself - a practice followed by his predecessors.

The Washington Post further reported that President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy (1961-1963) used to stroll down Pennsylvania Avenue with their dogs at night when they were less likely to be recognised. Even during Barrack Obama's term at the White House (2009 to 2017), former First Lady Michelle used to take their dogs, Bo and Sunny, on trails near the White House.

It has been seen in history and even in the recent past that DOTUS's place isn't limited to a certain area and many dogs have been allowed to roam in the White House including the staff offices in the East Wing and West Wing.

Hannah August, who was Michelle Obama's press secretary, recalled that Bo showed up at her job interview, according to The Washington Post. "I remember sitting in her office super, super nervous," she said.

"You know, this is the biggest interview of my life for the most important position. And the first thing that happened was Bo came running into the office before the first lady. And I just remember petting him, and my anxiety level just went down several notches," she added.

August called Bo "a natural-born star" who showed a superhuman tolerance for silly ideas dreamed up by his humans, such as wearing bunny ears during the filming of a promo spot for the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll.

With dogs living and roaming around, the concerns of them wrecking up, chewing things, and biting at the White House is natural. And the incidents of Barney (George W Bush's dog) biting a correspondent's finger in 2008 on camera and also attacking a police dog aren't hidden.

In another incident, a breach in diplomacy occurred when President Theodore Roosevelt's dog chased the French ambassador up a tree on the White House grounds in 1906, according to a historian. But since then, pets have not 'treed' any diplomats, however, an occasional nip or chomp has occurred.

As far as wrecking things are concerned, The Washington Post reported that the dogs chewed furniture but minor damage was reported to casual pieces in the family area --- nothing serious or historic

White House has also witnessed the birth of plenty of puppies. George H.W. Bush's (from 1989 to 1993) Millie gave birth in the second-floor hair salon, Barbara Bush sat up through the night caring for the newborns. Tim McBride, a Raytheon executive who was then the president's personal aide said that after the pups were born, the president couldn't get enough of them.

"One of my principal duties as his aide was to keep him on schedule for his appointments throughout the day," McBride said in an email and added, "That became increasingly difficult as the President would race over to the South Lawn in between his meetings in the Oval Office to roll around in the grass with the puppies."

Champ and Major, the pair of German Shepherds of President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden arrived at the White House last week to join the first family.

In a statement, the First Lady's office said that Champ is "enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace and Major loved running around on the South Lawn."

Champ joined the Biden family during the presidential transition in December 2008, weeks after Biden became vice president-elect. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
white house official joe biden
app
Close
In this Jan. 20, 2021 file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., wears mittens as he attends President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Sanders says the wooly mittens he wore to the ceremony that sparked endless quirky memes across social media have helped to raise $1.8 million in the last five days for charitable organizations in his home state of Vermont through the sale of T-shirts, sweatshirts and stickers with the iconic image of him sitting with his arms and legs crossed in his brown parka and recycled wool mittens. (AP)
In this Jan. 20, 2021 file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., wears mittens as he attends President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Sanders says the wooly mittens he wore to the ceremony that sparked endless quirky memes across social media have helped to raise $1.8 million in the last five days for charitable organizations in his home state of Vermont through the sale of T-shirts, sweatshirts and stickers with the iconic image of him sitting with his arms and legs crossed in his brown parka and recycled wool mittens. (AP)
trending

Teacher behind Bernie Sanders' viral mittens partners with teddy bear company

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:07 AM IST
“I can't be more thrilled, because I personally can't make 18,000 pairs of mittens," Jen Ellis said Saturday, estimating how many people have contacted her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden's dogs have settled in at the White House,(Twitter/@FLOTUS)
President Joe Biden's dogs have settled in at the White House,(Twitter/@FLOTUS)
trending

Take a sneak-peek inside the 'paw-some' lives of dogs in the White House

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:55 AM IST
White House has also witnessed the birth of plenty of puppies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a Lego structure.(YouTube/@Guinness World Record)
The image shows a Lego structure.(YouTube/@Guinness World Record)
trending

Guinness World Records shares video of best Lego titles. Watch

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:37 AM IST
“If you believe it, you can build it,” reads a comment left by the Guinness World Records under the recording.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sounds of wave is in the ‘some of the best sounds in world’ list tweeted by Harsh Goenka (representational image).(Unsplash)
Sounds of wave is in the ‘some of the best sounds in world’ list tweeted by Harsh Goenka (representational image).(Unsplash)
trending

Harsh Goenka's ‘some of the best sounds in the world’ post amuses people

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:05 AM IST
Harsh Goenka's post prompted people to share the sounds they like.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Badger and Shield statue is seen outside the governor's Capitol office in Madison, Wisconsin.(AP)
A Badger and Shield statue is seen outside the governor's Capitol office in Madison, Wisconsin.(AP)
trending

Navy seeks return of Wisconsin Badger Statue loaned to state over 30 years ago

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:59 PM IST
The Badger Statue spent more than 60 years in a US Naval Academy garden before the academy museum loaned it to Wisconsin in 1988.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the officials rescuing the animal.(YouTube/@Berrien County, Michigan)
The image shows the officials rescuing the animal.(YouTube/@Berrien County, Michigan)
trending

Deer buried in muck while trying to free antlers from rope rescued. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:58 PM IST
“Awesome job,” wrote a Facebook user appreciating the officials who rescued the deer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The post has sparked a hilarious thread (representative image).(Pexels)
The post has sparked a hilarious thread (representative image).(Pexels)
trending

Post prompts people to share their ‘coolest useless skills’. They’re hilarious

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:49 PM IST
“I know lots of amazingly useless facts,” wrote a Redditor while replying to the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the dad and his baby.(Screengrab)
The image shows the dad and his baby.(Screengrab)
trending

Baby’s reaction to dad reading book in different voices is absolutely precious

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:18 PM IST
There were many who wrote "Adorable" while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An officer checking the trailer discovered that some of the animals didn't have paperwork (representational image).(Unsplash)
An officer checking the trailer discovered that some of the animals didn't have paperwork (representational image).(Unsplash)
trending

Dog to alpaca: Officials rescue 26 animals while inspecting a trailer in Florida

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:33 PM IST
The animals were taken to the county's shelter under quarantine until the state releases them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the tiny kittens standing in front of Raylan.(Instagram/@raylan_the_dog)
The image shows the tiny kittens standing in front of Raylan.(Instagram/@raylan_the_dog)
trending

Raylan the doggo loves caring for his tiny foster kitties. Watch sweet clip

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:15 PM IST
Since being shared, the video has already gathered more than 9.1 million views.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CIA shared this image on Twitter.(Twitter/@CIA)
CIA shared this image on Twitter.(Twitter/@CIA)
trending

CIA shares ‘spot the difference’ post. Can you ace it?

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:58 PM IST
The post prompted people to give all sorts of answers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a copy of Hugh Lofting's The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle.(Instagram/@cbrlibrary)
The image shows a copy of Hugh Lofting's The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle.(Instagram/@cbrlibrary)
trending

Book loaned from Canadian library returned after 82 years

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Cape Breton Regional Library shared information about the return of this copy of Hugh Lofting's The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle on its Instagram account.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Amitabh Bachchan playing Deepak Sehgal in the 2016 film Pink.(Twitter/@Uppolice)
The image shows Amitabh Bachchan playing Deepak Sehgal in the 2016 film Pink.(Twitter/@Uppolice)
trending

UP Police combines scenes from Darr and Pink to convey message about consent

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:49 PM IST
This almost 20-second-long recording was shared on the official Twitter account of UP Police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This 2014 aerial photo shows the site of the Al-Juma (Friday) Mosque in Tiberias, northern Israel. Archaeologists said recent excavations at the ancient city of Tiberias have discovered the remnants of one of the earliest mosques in the Islamic world. The foundations of the Muslim house of worship date to the late 7th century. (NTEP/ David Silverman and Yuval Nadel via AP)(AP)
This 2014 aerial photo shows the site of the Al-Juma (Friday) Mosque in Tiberias, northern Israel. Archaeologists said recent excavations at the ancient city of Tiberias have discovered the remnants of one of the earliest mosques in the Islamic world. The foundations of the Muslim house of worship date to the late 7th century. (NTEP/ David Silverman and Yuval Nadel via AP)(AP)
trending

Archaeologists in Israel discover remnants of ancient mosque built around 670 AD

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:24 PM IST
This mosque’s foundations, excavated just south of the Sea of Galilee by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, point to its construction roughly a generation after the death of the Prophet Mohammad, making it one of the earliest Muslim houses of worship to be studied by archaeologists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows nebula ESO 455-10. (Instagram/@nasahubble)
The image shows nebula ESO 455-10. (Instagram/@nasahubble)
trending

This Nebula in constellation Scorpius is helping form next generation of stars

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:44 AM IST
This image was shared on the official Instagram account for NASA's Hubble Space Telescope.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP