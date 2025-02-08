‘Teacher of the year’ confesses to sick sex crimes: 35-year-old woman abuses two boys aged 11 and 12

An educator who was once awarded the “Teacher of the Year” title has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing her pre-teen students. According to Dailystar, she engaged in sexual relationships with two students when they were just 11 and 12 years old. The 35-year-old Californian teacher is expected to receive 30 years in jail. Jacqueline Ma, who sexually abused two boys, could face 30 years behind bars. (San Diego County Office of Education)

As per a report by CBS 8, Jacqueline Ma was arrested in 2023 when the parents of a then-13-year-old boy suspected him of having an inappropriate relationship with the teacher. Following the complaint, she was arrested but got bail.

However, the next day, she was arrested again with additional felony counts. She was charged with sexual misconduct and other counts related to child pornography.

When did she receive an award?

In 2022, Ma was one of five who received the “Teacher of the Year” award in San Diego County. Almost seven months after receiving the award, she was arrested on the charges of sexually abusing two pre-teens.

Deputy district attorney Drew Hart told media outlets, “This was very significant to us, not just because she won an award, but because of who she was in the community.”

“We think this plea deal sends a message to the community, not just about sex offenses on children, but when you leverage a position of trust, when you leverage good faith with parents in the community and you do this to their children, there will be significant penalties to pay,” Hart added.

Ma pleaded guilty to four counts, including lewd acts on a child and possessing matter depicting a minor engaging in sexual conduct. As per Dailystar, she entered the guilty plea with “swollen eyes and heavy sobbing.”

“I am a kid still”

One of the victims wrote to her and said, “Sometimes I think you don’t understand that I am a kid still and this is my only real relationship.” Authorities have said that Ma used her position to coerce the boy into “beyond inappropriate, beyond wrong” relationships.

“Obviously she’s taken responsibility and not gone to trial. The consequences of trial would have been more significant. With this resolution, we’re sparing the victims from having to come in and testify in front of a jury,” Hurt said.