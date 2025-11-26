Thai man rescues and shelters 74-year-old Singaporean tourist stranded in Hat Yai floods

A 74-year-old Singaporean tourist had a frightening experience during his holiday in Thailand as some of the worst floods in years hit the country’s south. The MFA has warned citizens against travelling to Songkhla province, including Hat Yai, and said flooding is expected to continue.(Reuters)

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, Ronnie Toh got separated from his family in Hat Yai, one of the declared disaster zones, after heavy rain flooded the city, cutting power and disrupting water supply.

The trouble began when Toh left his hotel to wade through knee-deep water to a nearby shopping centre to get a stronger mobile phone signal, according to his son, Vincent.

Local hero rescues stranded tourist:

As the rain worsened, water levels rose above his waist. Despite staying in contact through social media, Toh decided to leave the shopping centre due to worries about food, water, and safety.

He climbed onto the roof of a souvenir shop as the water surged. By 5 pm, his phone battery had died, and his family lost contact with him. It was only around midnight that Toh called from a Thai number, saying he was safe.

He had been rescued by a local man, Viriya, who took him to his home, provided food, and allowed him to stay the night.

Vincent described Viriya as “a hero” for helping his father through the dangerous floodwaters.

Tourists stranded as floods worsen:

Many other tourists were also stranded. Toh and his group missed their flight after finding their car submerged. Around 1,000 tourists remained stuck in hotels and at the airport.

Affected people have contacted Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) for help.

The MFA has warned citizens against travelling to Songkhla province, including Hat Yai, and said flooding is expected to continue. All 16 districts in the province have been declared disaster zones, with Hat Yai the hardest hit.