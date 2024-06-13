The story of 2 IITians: One became IPS officer, other is worth 2,000 crore today

Indian Forest Service officer Himanshu Tyagi has started a discussion on the definition of success by sharing the story of two batchmates from IIT-Delhi. According to Tyagi, both the IITians prepared for the UPSC civil services examination together. While one succeeded and entered the Indian Police Service, the other failed and started his own coaching. The IPS officer, retired now, is living on a bureaucrat's pension. Meanwhile, his batchmate is today worth ₹2,000 crore, thanks to the coaching venture he started. IFS officer Himanshu Tyagi shared the story of two IITians (X/@Himanshutyg_ifs)

“They both were batchmates at IIT Delhi,” IFS Himanshu Tyagi wrote on the social media platform X. “Both prepared for civil service together. One friend cracked the Forest Service and joined. After a few years, he joined IPS by writing the exam again.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“Another friend failed both the CSE and Forest exams. So, he started coaching for IITJEE,” he continued.

“Today, the IPS friend has retired and is living on a pension. IITJEE-friend's net worth today is at least Rs. 2000 crore. His coaching is one of the top institutes in India and is expanding.

“Who fails, and who succeeds? Only time decides,” Tyagi concluded.

Take a look at his post below:

Since being shared two days ago, the post has collected over 3 lakh views on X, along with hundreds of reactions.

Tyagi said his post was meant to be a lesson in how even those who fail exams can do well in life.

“Both have successfully succeeded in their life .Money is not the main concern. The urge to succeed in life is important,” wrote one person, asking if the story is real.

Tyagi confirmed that the story is real and he did not disclose the identity of the IITians.

“Both are successful in their ways. I just wrote to show people who consider themselves failures after failing a few exams,” he added.

This post on success and failure comes just days before lakhs of students will appear for the UPSC civil services preliminary examination on June 16. Of these, only a few thousands will qualify for the Mains and a handful will make it through the third round – personality interview – to be selected for the prestigious central services, including Indian Administrative Service and Indian Police Service.