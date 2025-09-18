'They didn’t miss a beat': Telangana teacher dances with students to Telugu folk song, internet impressed

A Telangana teacher has captured hearts online with her energetic folk dance with school students. The video, which features the popular Telugu folk song “Kanchrode Padamati Nalladidhana,” has gone viral on Instagram. A video of a Telangana teacher’s energetic folk dance with students has gone viral on Instagram.(@kavithareddy_dayapally/Instagram)

In the video, the teacher and students move in perfect rhythm to the lively beats of the song. Their steps are coordinated, and the excitement is visible on every face.

Kavitha Reddy shared the video on Instagram, and it quickly went viral. Viewers loved the energy of the students and their teacher’s performance.

Teacher and students groove together:

In the video, students and the teacher are seen dancing in a circle, moving in perfect sync with the beat. Their energetic steps and happy faces make the performance lively and heartwarming, leaving viewers mesmerised.

Their energetic dance perfectly shows how traditional dances bring joy and energy. Their lively steps and synchronized movements turned the performance into a celebration.

Check out the video here:

The video was shared on September 10, 2025, and since then, it has gained 4.6 million views and more than 3 lakh likes.

Social media reacts:

The video quickly captured the attention of viewers online. Many people praised the teacher and students for their energy, coordination, and expressions.

One of the users commented, “Good innovation in schools. It's an appreciative work.”

A second user commented, “Excellent performance. They didn’t miss a beat.”

“Soo good, ma’am! You’re really great. Everyone feels good with a teacher like you,” another user commented.

Comments flooded in, with users calling the performance “heartwarming” and “inspiring.” Several viewers said it reminded them of the importance of cultural traditions, while others suggested more schools should include folk dance in their lessons.