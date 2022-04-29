Home / Trending / This adorable toddler is here to teach you how to make lasagna. Watch him cook
This adorable toddler is here to teach you how to make lasagna. Watch him cook

  • This video that has recently been shared on Instagram and gone viral, shows how a toddler makes some lasagna with a bit of help from his mother.
The toddler chef at the end of the Instagram video, posing with the lasagna he made.&nbsp;(Instagram/@chezoliz)
The toddler chef at the end of the Instagram video, posing with the lasagna he made. (Instagram/@chezoliz)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 12:58 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Toddlers have their own way with the world as they take each day as it comes and figure out so many new things. Just like this one toddler who is making his favourite food - some lasagna. It is an Italian dish made of stacked layers of lasagne sheets that are alternating with fillings. And this cute toddler has taken it upon himself to totally ace the making of this dish before he can eat it.

The video opens to show the toddler excitedly proclaiming how much he loves to eat some good old lasagna. But the funniest part of this video is that instead of saying lasagna, he ends up calling the dish ‘pasagna.’ Throughout the video, the adorable toddler can be seen asking his mother if he was following the steps to this recipe correctly. And though his mom kept a close eye on him, the toddler made the lasagna by himself for the most part.

At the end of the video, he can be seen relishing the dish that he just made, topped with some mozzarella cheese and love! The caption to this cooking video reads, “I like pasagna! I like pasagna! We used FOUR kinds of cheeses in my pasagna. Oh my!” It was also accompanied by a few hashtags like #lasagna, #toddlerchef and #kidsinthekitchen.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on March 30 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop adoring this baby boy who is already learning to cook. It has also received more than 1.4 million views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Ok this is the cutest little human ever.” “His little rolled up sleeves,” points out another comment. A third comment reads, “This made me so happy. Such a genuine ray of sunshine.”

What are your thoughts on this video of the toddler chef?

toddler chef cooking recipes food viral + 4 more
