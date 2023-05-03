Home / Trending / This birthday party for dogs will make you want to be a part of it. Watch

This birthday party for dogs will make you want to be a part of it. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
May 03, 2023 10:38 PM IST

A video of a birthday party for dogs has taken over social media by storm. Watch the video inside.

Many dog lovers go above and beyond for their pets. They take care of them like their own babies and make sure that they are looked after. Now, another video showing humans doing over and above things for their pets has taken social media by storm. The viral clip shows a birthday party for dogs!

Snapshot of dog birthday.(Twitter/@buitengebieden)
Snapshot of dog birthday.(Twitter/@buitengebieden)

Also Read: Pet mom tests if her dogs understand both English and Korean

In a clip shared by Twitter page @buitengebieden, you can see this birthday party. It shows a table with lots of dog food on it and even a cake. On a round table, dogs are sitting on chairs with napkins around their necks. All the dogs appear to be smiling in the video. You can also hear people singing and clapping in the background. In the posts caption @buitengebieden wrote, “Surprise birthday party with her best friends”

Watch the video below:

Adorable, isn’t it? This clip was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over two lakh times. The share also has more than 3000 likes and several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, “Dogs are the most loyal friends of man, happy birthday to them.” A second added, “What a lovely party! And they are all very well-behaved dogs!” “All very well-behaved dogs. I bet they had a great time,” expressed a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog. dog video twitter + 1 more
dog. dog video twitter
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out