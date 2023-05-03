This birthday party for dogs will make you want to be a part of it. Watch

Many dog lovers go above and beyond for their pets. They take care of them like their own babies and make sure that they are looked after. Now, another video showing humans doing over and above things for their pets has taken social media by storm. The viral clip shows a birthday party for dogs! Snapshot of dog birthday.(Twitter/@buitengebieden)

In a clip shared by Twitter page @buitengebieden, you can see this birthday party. It shows a table with lots of dog food on it and even a cake. On a round table, dogs are sitting on chairs with napkins around their necks. All the dogs appear to be smiling in the video. You can also hear people singing and clapping in the background. In the posts caption @buitengebieden wrote, “Surprise birthday party with her best friends”

Watch the video below:

Adorable, isn’t it? This clip was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over two lakh times. The share also has more than 3000 likes and several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, “Dogs are the most loyal friends of man, happy birthday to them.” A second added, “What a lovely party! And they are all very well-behaved dogs!” “All very well-behaved dogs. I bet they had a great time,” expressed a third.