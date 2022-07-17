This is how two dogs greet a man after they meet a year apart. Watch cute video

If you are looking for a cute dog video to kickstart your Sunday, then here's a video that may help. Shared on Instagram, the clip involves a man and two dogs. The video is winning people's hearts left, right, and centre and may have the same effect on you. The video is such that it may prompt you to watch it more than once.

The video was posted on an Instagram page dedicated to two dogs named Oscar and Karma. "Isn't it the best welcome?," reads a part of the descriptive caption posted alongside the video on Instagram. The clip opens with a text insert that says, "At first they were confused." The video then shows two dogs greeting a man after they instantly recognise him, whom they met after a year. Towards the end of the video, the dog named Karma is seen dancing all the way to home.

Watch the video below:

The video shared a day ago has received more than 2.3 lakh views and over 27,500 likes. The share has also received varied comments.

"Nothing else, just another amazing paw-some day. Lots of love Oscar and Karma," posted an individual. "Nothing better than coming home to this," shared another with a heart emoticon. "Love their wings," expressed a third. "Aren’t they the cutest ever," commented a fourth.