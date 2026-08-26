This Kerala temple serves Munch as prasad, and the reason has the internet intrigued

A Kerala temple has caught attention online for an unusual prasad that devotees receive after offering Munch chocolate to Lord Murugan. A video showing the practice has left many viewers curious about the temple’s distinctive tradition and the story behind it. Munch served as prasad at a Kerala temple. (Instagram/@stitchyourmap)

The video was shared by Reha Adani, who visited Thekkan Pazhani Sree Subramanya Swami Maha Kshetram Thalavadi Temple in Alleppey, Kerala. In the caption, she wrote, “This looks like any other temple, until you enter and get Munch as the prasad.”

Why is Munch offered at the temple? The exact origin of the chocolate offering is unclear, but the practice has been associated with the temple for years. A 2014 Hindustan Times report noted that devotees offered Munch bars to Lord Murugan and received a portion back as prasadam, along with flowers and sandal paste. The report also mentioned different accounts about how the tradition began, but temple authorities could not confirm its exact origins.

In her video, Adani shared one account linked to the tradition. She said an ill child once offered Munch to Lord Murugan and later recovered. According to her, devotees continued offering the chocolate after the incident, and the deity came to be known as “Munch Murugan.”

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Watch the the full video below: