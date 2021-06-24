This nani has a savage reaction to woman’s new bodysuit, has netizens in splits

If you have been on the Internet recently, you probably have laughed your heart out at the hilarious reaction of an Instagram user’s mom regarding her expensive purchase of a Gucci belt. Now, another equally funny clip has caught the attention of netizens that features a Nani. Shared on Instagram by Variyata Singh Jaglan, the nani’s reaction to her new bodysuit will leave you laughing out loud.

The video starts with Jaglan filming her grandmother as she inspects a white-coloured bodysuit. After a few moments, she hilariously compares the piece of clothing to a kid’s diaper that leaves Jaglan giggling.

Take a look at the video:

The video has garnered over 11,000 likes since being shared. The grandmother’s hilarious description of the bodysuit left netizens in splits. While many seconded her opinion, others couldn’t stop showering the comments section with heart emojis for her honest deductions.

“Purest video on the internet. Nanis are always the cutest,” wrote an Instagram user. “Your Nani is savage,” commented another. “I lost it at nappy. Hahaha,” said a third.

Did this clip crack you up too?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON