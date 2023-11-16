This US company is paying $2,000 to watch 12 Hallmark Christmas movies

As the countdown for Christmas is fast approaching, a subscription box company is offering $2,000 to watch and rank 12 Hallmark holiday movies. Yes, you read that right. This offer is by BloomsyBox. The company has also given a list of movies for the candidates to watch. A list of movies will be given to the person. (Unsplash)

BloomsyBox shared on their website, "We’ve devised an ironclad rating system designed to stand up to the scrutiny of even the most steadfast of scrooges. To combat nostalgia and recency bias, we want to make sure our winner is fully immersed in the Hallmark Christmas movie-watching experience. So on top of paying them $2,000, we’ll provide an ample supply of Ghirardelli hot cocoa, along with two pairs of ultra-cozy chenille socks."

The candidate will be asked to rank each movie by criteria which include festivity factor, predictability quotient, chemistry check, tear-jerker test and replay value.

The movies that BloomsyBox chose for this contest are: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008), Crown for Christmas (2015), The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014), Christmas Getaway (2017), Journey Back to Christmas (2016), Ghosts of Christmas Always (2022), Family for Christmas (2015), Christmas Under Wraps (2014), Three Wise Men and a Baby (2022), A Royal Christmas (2014), Northpole (2014) and The Christmas Train (2017).

This contest is only for citizens in the US, one can apply till December 3.

