Tigers engage in fierce fight and roar loudly at Ranthambore National Park. Watch

Published on Nov 18, 2022 02:04 PM IST

The video of the tigers engaged in a fierce fight at Ranthambore National Park was posted on Instagram.

The image shows two tigers engaged in a fierce fight at Ranthambore National Park.(YouTube/@Ranthambore National Park)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video of a fierce fight between two tigers at Ranthambore National Park has left people intrigued. It is the roars of the animals during the fight that make the video even more fascinatingly scary to watch.

The video is not new and was shared a few years ago on the official YouTube channel of Ranthambore National Park. “Tiger Fight in Ranthambore,” they wrote as the video’s title. “Fight betweenTigress T-84 aka Arrowhead and her daughter siddhi at Manduk area of Ranthambore,” they added.

The video created a buzz recently after being re-shared on an Instagram page. “Two tigers deadly fight scene,” they posted and shared the video. The video opens to show the two animals at the side of a road surrounded by jungle. Soon they start lunging towards each other while roaring loudly.

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 44,000 views and counting. The video has also prompted people to post different comments.

“Woahhh it's so rare. Never seen this before.. Goosebumps,” wrote an Instagram user. “The deadly roars gave me goosebumps,” posted another. What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you a tad bit scared?

