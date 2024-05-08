 Tim Cook announces Apple’s relief efforts for Brazil floods: ‘My heart goes out to…’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tim Cook announces Apple’s relief efforts for Brazil floods: ‘My heart goes out to…’

ByArfa Javaid
May 08, 2024 01:03 PM IST

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that the company will be donating to the relief efforts on the ground.

The Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul has been hit by torrential rains, which has caused floods resulting in the death of at least 90 people. Over 130 are missing and more than 370 are injured. The evacuation of residents is currently underway with the help of volunteers and relief crews. In response to the tragic situation, Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, announced that the company would donate to support the flood victims in Southern Brazil. However, the exact amount of the donation has not been disclosed.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said that his heart goes out to those affected by Brazil floods. (Reuters)
Apple CEO Tim Cook said that his heart goes out to those affected by Brazil floods. (Reuters)

Read| Brazil floods wreak havoc; at least 57 killed, 70,000 displaced amid mudslides due to heavy rain. Pics

“Our hearts go out to those affected by the devastating and tragic floods in Brazil. Apple will be donating to relief efforts on the ground,” wrote Cook on X.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Take a look at the post shared by Tim Cook below:

The post, since being shared on May 8, has accumulated over 8.3 lakh views and still counting. Many even took to the comments section of the post to thank Tim Cook.

Check out a few reactions here:

“Thanks for helping Brazil during this climatic crisis. We are facing the worst part of climate change. Climate change is real,” posted an individual.

Another added, “We from Brazil thank you.”

“Thank you so much, Tim,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Thank you for the donation that you are making to Brazil by Apple Corporation. A thousand thanks to you and the entire Apple corporation. Blessing.”

“Heartfelt condolences to all affected by the floods in Brazil. Thank you, Apple, for stepping up to support relief efforts during this challenging time,” said a fifth.

The flooding in Southern Brazil is the worst in 80 years. Nearly 25,000 residents have been forced to leave their homes in Rio Grande do Sul since April 27, the day since the storms began. In some cities, the water levels are at their highest in 150 years, reported BBC.

However, according to the Brazilian Geological Service, the amount of rain has now started to decrease.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / Tim Cook announces Apple’s relief efforts for Brazil floods: ‘My heart goes out to…’

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On