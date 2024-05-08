Tim Cook announces Apple’s relief efforts for Brazil floods: ‘My heart goes out to…’

The Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul has been hit by torrential rains, which has caused floods resulting in the death of at least 90 people. Over 130 are missing and more than 370 are injured. The evacuation of residents is currently underway with the help of volunteers and relief crews. In response to the tragic situation, Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, announced that the company would donate to support the flood victims in Southern Brazil. However, the exact amount of the donation has not been disclosed. Apple CEO Tim Cook said that his heart goes out to those affected by Brazil floods. (Reuters)

“Our hearts go out to those affected by the devastating and tragic floods in Brazil. Apple will be donating to relief efforts on the ground,” wrote Cook on X.

Take a look at the post shared by Tim Cook below:

The post, since being shared on May 8, has accumulated over 8.3 lakh views and still counting. Many even took to the comments section of the post to thank Tim Cook.

“Thanks for helping Brazil during this climatic crisis. We are facing the worst part of climate change. Climate change is real,” posted an individual.

Another added, “We from Brazil thank you.”

“Thank you so much, Tim,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Thank you for the donation that you are making to Brazil by Apple Corporation. A thousand thanks to you and the entire Apple corporation. Blessing.”

“Heartfelt condolences to all affected by the floods in Brazil. Thank you, Apple, for stepping up to support relief efforts during this challenging time,” said a fifth.

The flooding in Southern Brazil is the worst in 80 years. Nearly 25,000 residents have been forced to leave their homes in Rio Grande do Sul since April 27, the day since the storms began. In some cities, the water levels are at their highest in 150 years, reported BBC.

However, according to the Brazilian Geological Service, the amount of rain has now started to decrease.