Tourist seen driving Thar in Chandra River, Himachal Pradesh Police takes action

After a video of a person driving a Thar in the Chandra River of Lahaul and Spiti went viral on social media, Himachal Pradesh police took action against the driver. ANI shared a video of the tourist detailing that the vehicle was challenged under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Snapshot of the Thar in the Chandra river. (X/@ANI)

The video posted by ANI shows the car being driven in the river. The tourist eventually gets on an icy patch so that the car can get out of the water. The icy area features several people standing on it. (Also Read: Kullu Police issues challan after man drives car with doors open in Manali)

SP Mayank Chaudhry told the news agency, "Recently, a video went viral in which a Thar is crossing the river Chandra in District Lahaul Spiti. The said vehicle has been challenged under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and to ensure that no one commits such an offence in the future, the district police have deployed police personnel at the said place."

This post was shared on December 25. Since being posted, it has gained more than three lakh views. The video also has 1,300 likes and numerous comments. Many were shocked to see the incident and demanded that such tourists should be 'banned' from visiting.

An individual wrote, "How dangerous this is, how is it even allowed."

A second joked, "He just lost his way because of the Google map."

A third commented, "Such kind of people should be banned from visiting! They are enemy of nature!"

A fourth added, "Issuing challan is a useless exercise in futility. Future offenders consider this challan amount as a ticket for such offences. These drivers and occupants must be made to do community service for a fortnight."