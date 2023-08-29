Tourists surrounding grizzly bear family at a US national park irks netizens

A video of tourists’ close interaction with a grizzly bear family at Yellowstone National Park in the United States has surfaced online. It has since ignited a conversation about how humans should interact with wildlife. Tourists surrounding a grizzly bear and her cubs at Yellowstone National Park in the United States. (Instagram/@touronsofyellowstone)

Instagram user Jessi recorded the incident and shared it with a page named ‘TouronsOfYellowstone’ on the meta-owned platform. She shared additional information about the clip, which was used as the caption for the video.

It reads, “This morning at Grand Prismatic. Momma grizzly and her two 2 year old cubs. Told people to leave and no one moved. I tried my best to get them away but man these people were clueless. We eventually had to bail but they were getting even closer as I left.”

The video shows an excited group of tourists at Yellowstone National Park in the United States surrounding a grizzly bear and her cubs. Some tourists were seen getting too close to the bear family while taking pictures and recording videos, which could have caused a potentially dangerous situation.

The video was shared on August 5. It has since accumulated over 5.7 lakh views. The video has also been liked by over 13,000 people and received numerous comments.

An Instagram user wrote, “And when a grizzly attacks it’s them that pays the price by death penalty. Yellowstone is going to have to step up and put tourists on safari jeeps and not allow human interaction with its wild animals. It’s humans that behave badly, not the bears or bison. Stop allowing people to walk freely around the park.”

“The blatant stupidity of these individuals is jaw dropping. It is a mother grizzly with her cubs. This is not a zoo. Respect wild animals and their habitat and territory. Closing in on them is inviting an attack. Such an event would lead to the extermination of the mother and leave the cubs helpless. Before you visit any place, particularly National parks, where animals and habitat are voraciously protected, learn the rules of the road before you enter or just don’t go!” posted another.

A third commented, “They should all be prohibited from ever visiting national parks again.”

“There’s just way too many people in this park. People just need to leave these animals the hell alone,” shared a fourth.

A fifth expressed, “Well if they get mauled I better not hear them complain that the bear should be put down. These people don’t even care about keeping their kids safe. They have their children there and all.”

