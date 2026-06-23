‘Tussi na jao’: Bengaluru landlord’s sweet WhatsApp message to tenant wins hearts

A Bengaluru-based software developer has taken to social media to share a heartwarming WhatsApp message from their landlord, leaving users pleasantly surprised. The tenant said she originally planned to vacate the apartment by July but reached out to request an extension after struggling to find a new house. She said that instead of a strict refusal or a demand for higher rent, the owner responded with an iconic Bollywood-inspired phrase. A screenshot of the message, saved as, shows the landlord warmly encouraging them to stay for the long term. The image posted by a tenant in Bengaluru. (X/@kritikatwtss)

“I had informed my landlord that I would be vacating by the end of July, but I couldn’t find a flat. So, I texted him asking if I could stay until September. This is what he replied,” Kritika Kumari, whose X bio says she works as a software developer in Zepto, tweeted.

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The WhatsApp screenshot, purportedly from the landlord, reads, “Tussi na jao. Mai to chahta hun aap acche se long term Raho [Please don’t go. I want you to rent for a longer period of time].”