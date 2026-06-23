‘Tussi na jao’: Bengaluru landlord’s sweet WhatsApp message to tenant wins hearts
The Bengaluru tenant’s post about her landlord’s WhatsApp message has sparked a chatter on X.
A Bengaluru-based software developer has taken to social media to share a heartwarming WhatsApp message from their landlord, leaving users pleasantly surprised. The tenant said she originally planned to vacate the apartment by July but reached out to request an extension after struggling to find a new house. She said that instead of a strict refusal or a demand for higher rent, the owner responded with an iconic Bollywood-inspired phrase. A screenshot of the message, saved as, shows the landlord warmly encouraging them to stay for the long term.
“I had informed my landlord that I would be vacating by the end of July, but I couldn’t find a flat. So, I texted him asking if I could stay until September. This is what he replied,” Kritika Kumari, whose X bio says she works as a software developer in Zepto, tweeted.
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The WhatsApp screenshot, purportedly from the landlord, reads, “Tussi na jao. Mai to chahta hun aap acche se long term Raho [Please don’t go. I want you to rent for a longer period of time].”
How did social media react?
The post has prompted various responses, with many labelling the landlord as “sweet”.
An individual wrote, “You won't get such a sweet landlord, don't go.” Another posted, “Damn, you’re lucky!!”
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A third expressed, “He is no longer a landlord, finding space in your life's cloud/dropbox/drive.” A fourth commented, “This is so sweet.”
However, a few were sceptical. One such individual said, “He will show his true colours when you ask him for your deposit back.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More