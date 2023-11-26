close_game
News / Trending / Twin toddlers recreate their favourite scene from Frozen, video goes viral

Twin toddlers recreate their favourite scene from Frozen, video goes viral

ByTrisha Sengupta
Nov 26, 2023 07:20 PM IST

An old video of two toddlers recreating a scene from the film Frozen has gone crazy viral again. Till now, the clip has gathered close to 40 million views.

A video of two toddlers recreating their favourite scene from the animated film Frozen has taken social media by storm. The video shows how the twins recreate a scene from the film featuring the characters Anna and Elsa.

The image shows the twin toddlers recreating their favourite scene from the film Frozen.
The image shows the twin toddlers recreating their favourite scene from the film Frozen. (Facebook/@Colleen Marie)

The video is not new and was originally shared back in 2017 on Facebook by Colleen Marie. However, it has gone viral again after recently being shared on Instagram. “This is The cutest, most accurate reenactment I've ever seen,” reads the caption posted along with the video on Insta.

The clip opens to show a scene from Frozen playing on a TV. It is a scene where Anna and Elsa are playing together as kids. In the scene, Elsa creates ice for Anna with her magic. The toddlers are seen recreating this scene with absolutely perfection. They even try to say the dialogue in gibberish.

Take a look at this video of the toddler which is likely to leave you smiling:

Since being shared a few months ago, the video has gone crazy viral. Till now, it has collected close to 39.7 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also accumulated nearly three million likes. People couldn’t stop sharing love-filled comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how people reacted to this adorable video:

“Amazing they can’t yet speak words but agreed to reenact a movie scene,” shared an Instagram user. “I would have never believed this unless I saw it with my own eyes...Amazing,” added another. “They are so cute and smart,” joined a third. “This is beyond impressive,” posted a fourth. “This is so cute,” wrote a fifth. A few also reacted using heart emojis.

