UK theatre staff stop Indian film midway as moviegoers make a mess inside: ‘Pathetic behaviour’

Footage has emerged on social media showing two staff members of a theatre in the UK stopping a screening to confront a group of people for allegedly making a mess. The incident occurred during the screening of an Indian movie. The staff of a UK theatre is speaking with a group who allegedly created a mess during the screening of an Indian film. (X/@UB1UB2)

The video shows two staff members talking to the audience, with the floor in front of them covered in trash. At one point, the camera pans towards the screen, which shows a still from a paused movie. The video continues as the staff continues to speak with the audience.

The video's caption reads, “Cineworld staff interrupted an Indian movie halfway after the members of the audience were making a mess. " HT.com cannot independently verify this claim.

How did social media react?

While the comments section was flooded with racist remarks, some expressed how it is wrong to create a mess within a cinema hall. An individual wrote, “Why weren’t they thrown out?!” Another added, “WT*! Is this in England??”

A third remarked, “I've never seen such a mess inside a theater even in India.” A fourth posted, “Can't even go to the cinema without turning it into a dump.”