'Unpaid intern': Cat helping its human in packing boxes melts hearts

When it comes to packing items in cardboard boxes, having a helping hand can make all the difference. In a heartwarming moment, an adorable cat demonstrated its willingness to assist its owner. Since this video was shared, it has touched the hearts of countless people. Snapshot of the kitty helping the human. (Twitter/@buitengebieden)

The clip opens to show a woman taping cardboard boxes. As she is packing them, the cat brings her paws forward to help her. What's more, it even helps the woman to cut the tape. (Also Read: Cat discovers sunlight, tries to touch it. Watch adorable video)

This adorable video was shared on X by the handle @buitengebieden. In the caption of the post, they wrote, "Cat with a job."

Watch the video of the cat helping to pack boxes here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has gone viral with 1.3 million views. The share also has several likes and comments.

Here's what people are saying about this adorable cat:

An individual wrote, "Give that cat a raise."

A second added, "Unpaid intern."

"The best helper," expressed a third.

A fourth shared, If I’m gonna have a pet, it’s definitely going to be a cat. So cute."

