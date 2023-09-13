News / Trending / 'Unpaid intern': Cat helping its human in packing boxes melts hearts

'Unpaid intern': Cat helping its human in packing boxes melts hearts

ByVrinda Jain
Sep 13, 2023 07:17 PM IST

The adorable video shows the cat lending a helping hand to its human. Watch the video here.

When it comes to packing items in cardboard boxes, having a helping hand can make all the difference. In a heartwarming moment, an adorable cat demonstrated its willingness to assist its owner. Since this video was shared, it has touched the hearts of countless people.

Snapshot of the kitty helping the human. (Twitter/@buitengebieden)
Snapshot of the kitty helping the human. (Twitter/@buitengebieden)

The clip opens to show a woman taping cardboard boxes. As she is packing them, the cat brings her paws forward to help her. What's more, it even helps the woman to cut the tape. (Also Read: Cat discovers sunlight, tries to touch it. Watch adorable video)

This adorable video was shared on X by the handle @buitengebieden. In the caption of the post, they wrote, "Cat with a job."

Watch the video of the cat helping to pack boxes here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has gone viral with 1.3 million views. The share also has several likes and comments.

Here's what people are saying about this adorable cat:

An individual wrote, "Give that cat a raise."

A second added, "Unpaid intern."

"The best helper," expressed a third.

A fourth shared, If I’m gonna have a pet, it’s definitely going to be a cat. So cute."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out