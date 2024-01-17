UP man finds rat in meal ordered from Barbeque Nation Mumbai, hospitalised

A man visited Mumbai on January 8 and ordered a vegetarian meal from Barbeque Nation. However, minutes after consuming it, Rajeev Shukla was shocked to find a rat in his meal, which he claimed landed him in the hospital for over three days. Shukla shared his plight on X and also shared pics of the meal. Barbeque Nation has responded to the tweet and shared that they are in touch with the customer to resolve the issue. Mumbai: UP man hospitalised after consuming contaminated meal from Barbeque Nation. (X/@shukraj)

“I, Rajeev Shukla (pure vegetarian) from Prayagraj, visited Mumbai on the night of January 8, 2024. I ordered a veg meal box from Barbeque Nation, Worli outlet that contained a dead mouse, and was hospitalised for 75 plus hours. A complaint has not been lodged at Nagpada police station yet. Please help,” wrote Rajeev Shukla while sharing a few pics on X.

One of the pictures shared by Shukla shows the dead rat inside the dal, while another shows him lying on a hospital bed.

Two days after Shukla’s tweet, Barbeque Nation responded, “Hi Rajeev. We regret any inconvenience you may have experienced. We believe Mr. Paresh from our Regional Office, in Mumbai is already in touch with you to understand the details of the situation and work towards a resolution.”

“We are committed to addressing your concerns promptly and effectively,” they added.

The tweet, since being shared on January 14, has accumulated over 11,300 views. The share has also garnered numerous retweets and comments.

“File a complaint at consumer court against the same,” posted an individual.

Another tagged Mumbai Police, State Minister for Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ashwini Kumar Choubey, and Maharashtra CM and added, “Please look into this matter and help the victim.”

“Kindly help in this issue please,” expressed a third.

