 UP school teachers build an artificial pool in class, students rejoice. Watch viral video
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
UP school teachers build an artificial pool in class, students rejoice. Watch viral video

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 30, 2024 04:13 PM IST

The students, who belong to Mahsaunapur Umarda school in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, were seen swimming around their classroom.

A heartwarming video that has taken social media by storm and spread smiles across shows students ecstatically enjoying an artificial pool. The students, who belong to Mahsaunapur Umarda school in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, were seen swimming around their classroom.

Students are seen swimming in an artificial pool.
Students are seen swimming in an artificial pool.

All India Radio news posted the video of the children. In the caption of the post, they informed, "Teachers of Kannauj district primary school Mahsaunapur Umarda prepared artificial swimming room in the classroom on demand of children which children enjoyed a lot." (Also Read: IIT aspirant's heartbreaking words after not clearing JEE: 'I didn't step on my parent's expectations')

The video shows a classroom without a table or chair. The teachers filled the room with water. The students who are seen in the video can be observed sitting, splashing, and playing in the water. Additionally, two children can be seen swimming in the pool-like setting created in the classroom.

Watch the video here:

This video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than one lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. The video also has close to 5,000 likes and numerous comments. Many people shared mixed reactions to the clip.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Look how innocent these kids are. Would a child of a rich family swim there? It's their innocence that they are happy with what they are offered."

A second said, "Great effort by teachers! Kudos to their efforts."

"Wow, such a nice gesture. I remember when I was small, I used to make a swimming pool in my bathroom by blocking the door with towels," commented a third.

A fourth posted, "So the state couldn't afford to take them to show actual swimming pool. Instead, they created this mockery. How poor the government becomes when it comes to giving a little privilege to government school kids."

"The kids are so happy," added a fourth.

News / Trending / UP school teachers build an artificial pool in class, students rejoice. Watch viral video
© 2024 HindustanTimes
