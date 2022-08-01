US man performs Dhanush's iconic steps from Rowdy Baby. Seen viral video yet?

Several peppy songs have the superpower to prompt even a non-dancer to shake a leg. And Rowdy Baby, starring Dhanush and Sai Pallavi from the film Maari 2, is a case in point. The track that topped the charts due to its catchy beats has now made its way to the US. And a viral Instagram reel shows how.

The video was shared on Instagram by Sean Tenedine. According to Tenedine's Instagram bio, he lives in Charlotte in North Carolina and is an entertainer, actor, dancer and infrequent singer.

"Idk what happened again," read the caption posted alongside the video. The now-viral video opens with a text insert that reads, "When my Tamil neighbours are playing music. " It showcases a US man named Sean throwing away his earbuds and shaking a leg to the tunes of Rowdy Baby. His sassy dance moves and electrifying energy have received thundering applause from netizens.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being posted on Instagram a few days ago, the video has raked up more than two million views. It has also accumulated over three lakh likes, and delighted netizens took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

"Did you just throw away your airpods?" enquired an individual. "Wow Anna I didn't expect the transformation," expressed another. "Soooo good! Can you please dance to manmadha rasa from dhanush?" wrote a third. "U nailed it man," posted a fourth. "Killed it with your swag," shared a fifth.