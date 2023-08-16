US Man saves a shark stuck in a hook. Watch the daring rescue

A Florida scuba diver rescued a shark who was found stuck to an artificial reef via a hook caught in its mouth. Taz Felde, a scuba instructor with Under Pressure Divers in Florida, shared on Instagram how he and his partner saved the shark. (Also Read: Shark swims close to beachgoers in US, hair-raising clip goes viral) Snapshot of the man saving a shark who was stuck.(Instagram/@TezzFelde)

Tezz Falde wrote, "We were made aware of a Nurse Shark in distress at a local man-made reef here in Destin Florida. The Artificial Reef system is located at Beasley Park on the island in Ft Walton Beach. It sits in about 18-22 feet of water. Another diver reported that he and his dive buddy came across a large Nurse Shark that was trapped and had a hook in its mouth and tethered to one of the reef structures. They had made several attempts to free the animal with no luck. So I and a fellow diver (Diver Dan) headed to Beasley to see if we could help."

He further added, "We located the shark very quickly and we were able to cut the steel leader that was attached to the hook and free the shark from its entanglement. We did lose our pliers as they were pinched on the leader when it left in a hurry."

An individual wrote, "Thank you for helping the shark. My respect! I am an assistant diving instructor. Greetings from Germany." A second commented, "A true act of kindness." "That's awesome," shared a third.

