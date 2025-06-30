Alicia Hannah-Kim breaks silence over Cobra Kai co-star Martin Kove biting incident: ‘No one wants…’

Cobra Kai star Alicia Hannah-Kim is finally opening up about her recent altercation with co-star Martin Kove during a fan convention in Washington. During the event on June 23, the 78-year-old allegedly grabbed the Australian actress' arm and bit it so hard that “he nearly drew blood.” Who is Alicia Hannah-Kim? Cobra Kai’s Martin Kove forced to leave event after allegedly biting co-star (REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado, martinkove/Instagram)

Kove was later asked to leave Summer Con in Puyallup after being accused of biting Hannah-Kim during the VIP meet-and-greet, according to a police report, per Variety. While she declined to press charges, the actress is said to have requested that cops file a report “in case this continues.”

Alicia Hannah-Kim breaks silence

On Sunday, Hannah-Kim shared a video on Instagram, thanking everyone “who has reached out to send love and support.” “I know that there’s a lot going on in the world right now so I’m going to keep this brief,” she went on.

Hannah-Kim added that she was “really enjoying” her time at the Summer Con and loves meeting fans in “real life,” but she later got involved in the “serious incident.”

Hannah-Kim said nobody wants to get attacked at any place and does not think that anybody would consider this as “normal or warranted or acceptable.”

She believes that when you are confront with an incident like this, then it is “good to stand up for yourself,” adding that it's an important and good choice to make.

Also, she clarified to her more than 500,000 followers on the social media platform that the altercation with Kove does not “represent” the positive experience she had while working on Cobra Kai.

Hannah-Kim went on to say that it was “really great vibe” to work with the "great cast" of Cobra Kai, while everybody else was “delightful.”

She does not want the particular incident to affect the love people have for the show. She added that she made the video to thank everybody, clear it up and “move on.”

A report from the Puyallup Police Department stated that Martin Kove, 78, bit her so hard that he “nearly drew blood” from her arm.

Hannah-Kim informed a police official at the event that he grabbed her arm and bit it unprovoked after she said hello to him while passing by. While there were no charges pressed against him, Kove was immediately ordered to leave the event.

Later on, he released a statement and apologised to Hannah-Kim, calling her a “genuinely kind and wonderful person who didn’t deserve to be put in this position.”

FAQs:

1. When and where did Martin Kove bite Alicia Hannah-Kim?

The incident took place on June 23 during a fan convention in Washington.

2. Has a case been filed against Martin Kove?

Hannah-Kim did not press any charges against him, but Kove was ordered to leave the venue immediately.

3. What's her role in Cobra Kai?

Hannah-Kim essayed Kim Da-Eun in the fifth and sixth seasons of the show.