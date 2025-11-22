Amazon recalls hazardous baby crib over suffocation risks for infants, here's how to get refund

Customers at Amazon have been cautioned to steer clear of a potentially hazardous baby crib due to concerns regarding suffocation and entrapment. The online retail giant issued a recall for approximately 70 units of its Play Yards crib on November 20. Amazon recalls Play Yards crib over suffocation risks to infants, urging customers to stop use and seek refunds.(REUTERS)

While no complaints have been filed, as per the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the item was identified as posing a risk to infants.

Concerns were raised that infants might become ensnared beneath the mattress or in the gap between the crib's side and the mattress. This situation could lead to severe health risks for users.

Amazon recall: All on Play Yards item

The Play Yards product features black fabric sides and mesh panels, with the top rails covered in white fabric. The multi-colored print features bear faces, paw prints, and the word “bear”.

Moreover, the mattress is included with the frame and displays the same design.

It was first offered for sale on the Amazon website in March 2025, with a selling price between $100 and $110.

To verify ownership of the recalled product, you can check for “Model: P700” and “Production Date: 202503” printed on the packaging.

Amazon recall: Here's how you can get refund

Consumers are advised to stop using this product again and contact Anna Queen, the seller, for a full refund.

You can also send an email with a picture of the damaged merchandise to tingerservice@outlook.com.

In order to disassemble it, customers must remove the fabric cover from the frame and cut the mattress pad and cover into parts.

After this email has been dispatched, consumers must ensure the complete disposal of the damaged product.

Here's what Consumer Product Safety Commission said on suffocation

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has recognized suffocation and entrapment as the main dangers linked to these play yards. These hazards often stem from design defects that permit infants to get caught in the spaces between fabric and frame elements, or from materials that may obstruct a baby’s face and hinder breathing.

Suffocation is one of the foremost causes of infant mortality in the United States, which underscores the critical importance of product recalls for child safety.

In recent years, federal safety regulations for infant sleep products have become more rigorous due to a series of tragic events involving inadequately designed cribs, bassinets, and play yards. Manufacturers are required to comply with specific standards concerning slat spacing, mattress firmness, and fabric breathability to legally market their products in the United States.