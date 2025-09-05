American man shares why European summers outshine the US: ‘That’s why I choose Europe’

An American content creator has shared why he prefers spending his summers in Europe, describing the experience as affordable, enriching and picturesque. Adam, who goes by ‘trvlking’ on Instagram, recently posted a video from Spain, capturing himself strolling through the streets and soaking in the vibrant local atmosphere. An American man praised European summers in viral video.(Instagram/trvlking)

In the video, Adam can be heard saying, “This is why I love spending summers in Europe. Look at how beautiful this is. So relaxing. People are just out and about, walking around. Everything is just so picturesque. There’s great public transit. You can walk to the market, walk to the coffee shop. Plus the beach is just a 10-minute walk away. Not to mention, everything is cheaper than the United States. And thanks to working remotely, I can spend summers wherever I want. This is why I choose Europe.”

Take a look here at the clip:

A captivating caption

Along with the clip, Adam shared a caption that reflected his appreciation for the region. He wrote, “Europe gets a lot of hate from the nomad/backpacker types. I guess because it’s not really a budget destination, but to me it’s worth it. The ambience here is unique in its own relaxed, laid back way. It feels more polished and elegant than other popular regions, and is a nice place to spend 2-3 months during the summer to enjoy the nice weather and atmosphere. This is Spain, but the summer vibe feels similar all around the Mediterranean.”

Online reactions

The clip has already garnered close to five thousand views and sparked few reactions from social media users. One viewer remarked, “Seems much healthier, and no chem trails there. Happier people, but you need to know Spanish,” while another added, “As an American, I agree with you.” A third person commented simply, “This is true,” capturing the sentiment of those who could relate. However, not all feedback was entirely romanticised. Another user wrote, “Never ending euro summers? They end pretty quickly.”