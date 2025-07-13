Arizona couple goes viral for letting a trivia game decide who eats first at their wedding: Here's how to play it

Newlyweds Alyssa and Cole Monday may have just redefined the wedding reception game, quite literally! At their May 16 marriage in Buckeye, Arizona, the couple found a unique way to entertain guests. They used a multiple-choice trivia game powered by Kahoot!, a popular digital quiz platform, to decide which guests would eat first at the celebration. The fun idea quickly went viral on the internet, with a video of it garnering 1.2 million views on TikTok. Alyssa and Cole Monday used a competitive quiz game to entertain guests at their wedding. (Unsplash)

Also Read: Arizona confirms plague death: What to know and how to stay safe

Arizona couple's love story: How it all started

According to People magazine, the couple met at a Buckeye-based church in 2019 and started dating each other in 2021. They wanted to make the reception feel personal and interactive, inspired by Alyssa’s sister’s wedding, where a trivia game had been an instant hit.

For their wedding, Alyssa and Cole decided to add their own twist. As a teacher, Alyssa was reminded of Kahoot!, a classroom-friendly tool that could easily be adapted for a wedding crowd.

The couple told the magazine that they wanted to create something which would help guests “feel part of the day” and “making waiting for dinner more enjoyable”.

How to play couple's viral wedding game?

As per the People magazine report, each of the 15 guest tables at the venue designated one player to log in to the Kahoot game. Nearly 150 guests, including the bridal party and immediate families, all participated in the 10-question quiz created by Alyssa and Cole themselves.

All the questions reflected their relationship milestones and included emotional prompts like ‘Who loves the other more?’ The prompts elicited both humor and heartwarming responses.

Guests became seriously competitive

Photographer Lauren Allison shared the viral clip on TikTok and said, “Of all the weddings I’ve photographed, I’ve never seen guests so engaged before dinner.”

Some guests even scoured the couple’s social media accounts and wedding website mid-quiz to get ahead. But despite their ranks, everyone cheered when it was their turn to be released for dinner. The quiz turned a mundane moment into a highlight of the evening.

Also Read: Indian man in US opens up on dating struggles, calls out racial bias on apps: ‘Rarely get any likes’

Adding to the excitement, the couple also used a t-shirt cannon to launch wedding merchandise, which read, “I love Mondays,” a cheeky nod to their shared last name.

The couple, according to AOL, said, the quiz was favorite part of the night. They added, “Everyone had so much fun, and we felt so loved.”

FAQs

How did Alyssa and Cole decide who would eat first at their wedding?

They used Kahoot! A trivia quiz about their relationship to determine the dinner order for each table.

Where did the couple get married?

They tied the knot on May 16, 2025, at the church where they met in Buckeye, Arizona.

What is the viral TikTok video of their wedding about?

It features guests playing Kahoot! A trivia game at the reception to determine who eats first. The video has received over 1.2 million views.

Did the quiz only include family and friends?

Each of the 15 tables participated, with one person per table playing. The bridal party and immediate families also joined in.