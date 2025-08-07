Battlefield 6: How to get Twitch Drop rewards? Know early access details

Amid high expectations, Electronic Arts (EA) has come up with Open Beta events for Battlefield 6 ahead of the game’s official launch in October this year. The two scheduled rollouts are not only providing early access to players, but they also get free rewards just by watching others play via Twitch Drops, Dexerto reported. Battlefield 6 open Beta version is out now. (EA)

Giving a sneak peek into the next modern age of warfare, the Open Beta of Battlefield 6 has officially kicked off, putting gamers back on the frontline. Under the latest initiative from EA, players get to play Battlefield 6's beta, without the requirement for any pre-order or special edition purchase, the outlet said.

Besides bagging multiple rewards, gamers even get early access to the game through Twitch Drops, ahead of Battlefield 6's release on October 10, 2025.

Battlefield 6: How to claim Twitch Drops?

Unlike the earlier classic approach of sign-ups, EA has this time opted for a unique setup. It has partnered with Twitch, with the collaboration providing early access to players via an innovative process, where they can watch a stream and gain access to the game.

As of Thursday, August 7, it was taking over 30 minutes of streaming to get a Twitch Drop, Dexerto reported, adding that players might have to watch the streams for longer durations.

In order to bag the Battlefield 6 Twitch Drops, you need to ensure that the EA and Twitch accounts are linked to each other, or players will not receive the drops and will not be able to play the game. Once this is done, they can start watching the participating streamers during the Open Beta.

After completing the required time period, players will receive a code, which they will have to enter on the code redemption page of Battlefield.

How to claim Battlefield 6 Open Beta Twitch Drops?

Follow these steps to link EA and Twitch accounts:

Open EA’s Twitch linking page on your device and log in with your Twitch account.

Select the ‘Authorize’ option on the screen.

Now, try to log in to your EA account. This will automatically link both your accounts.

Battlefield 6: Steps to redeem Battlefield 6 code

Open Twitch on your device and search for any Battlefield 6 streamer who has the ‘Drops Enabled’ tag.

Once your required time is completed, you will receive a code in the Drops Inventory.

Visit the Battlefield 6 website and check for Code Redemption.

Enter the code and select the Redeem option.

What rewards do players get?

Watching Twitch streams for at least 30 minutes between August 7 and 8 will unlock access to the Open Beta of Battlefield 6. This grants early access to the game.

Between August 7-10, as well as August 14-17, players get to unlock various skins that can be used in the game. These include:

Watching for at least four hours across the two Open Betas will unlock skins to use in-game:

Mimic Weapons Package (Watching for 1 hour)

Landslide Soldier Skin (Watching for 2 hours)

Shattered Vehicle Skin (Watching for 3 hours)

Imperial Soldier Skin (Watching for 4 hours)

FAQs:

1. When is Battlefield 6 releasing?

The game is officially slated for release on October 10, 2025.

2. Is Battlefield 6 being made?

Yes, gamers will get to play it across multiple platforms, such as PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X, among others.

3. What's the price for Battlefield 6 in the US?

It will be available in two editions: the Standard Edition is for $69.99, while the superior Phantom Edition is priced at $99.99.